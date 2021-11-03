Azad Kashmir bus plunges into ravine, 23 killed

At least 23 people died and eight injured after a Rawalpindi-bound bus plunged into a ravine near Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Sudhnoti district Wednesday afternoon.

The 40-seat passenger bus started its journey from the Baloch town. According to witnesses, near Manjari, the vehicle’s brakes failed after which it first collided with a mountain and then fell into a 500-meter deep ravine.

The deputy commissioner of Palandri confirmed that the people killed included women and children. A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies. The injured passengers have, on the other hand, been moved to the hospital.

The passenger coach was traveling to Rawalpindi. Photo: SAMAA TV

So far, 21 bodies have been recovered. The rescue teams are facing difficulties due to edgy roads and their swift turns.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed condolences with the grieving families. He has directed the administration to expedite relief operations.