Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Azad Kashmir bus plunges into ravine, 23 killed

Eight people were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
At least 23 people died and eight injured after a Rawalpindi-bound bus plunged into a ravine near Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Sudhnoti district Wednesday afternoon. The 40-seat passenger bus started its journey from the Baloch town. According to witnesses, near Manjari, the vehicle's brakes failed after which it first collided with a mountain and then fell into a 500-meter deep ravine. The deputy commissioner of Palandri confirmed that the people killed included women and children. A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies. The injured passengers have, on the other hand, been moved to the hospital. The passenger coach was traveling to Rawalpindi. Photo: SAMAA TV So far, 21 bodies have been recovered. The rescue teams are facing difficulties due to edgy roads and their swift turns. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed condolences with the grieving families. He has directed the administration to expedite relief operations.
FaceBook WhatsApp

At least 23 people died and eight injured after a Rawalpindi-bound bus plunged into a ravine near Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Sudhnoti district Wednesday afternoon.

The 40-seat passenger bus started its journey from the Baloch town. According to witnesses, near Manjari, the vehicle’s brakes failed after which it first collided with a mountain and then fell into a 500-meter deep ravine.

The deputy commissioner of Palandri confirmed that the people killed included women and children. A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies. The injured passengers have, on the other hand, been moved to the hospital.

AJK-accident
The passenger coach was traveling to Rawalpindi. Photo: SAMAA TV

So far, 21 bodies have been recovered. The rescue teams are facing difficulties due to edgy roads and their swift turns.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed condolences with the grieving families. He has directed the administration to expedite relief operations.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
AJK bus, AJK accident, Azad Jammu and Kashmir accident,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaviour
Video: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaviour
Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures
Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
Former Afghan commanders, intelligence officers make perfect ISIS recruits
Former Afghan commanders, intelligence officers make perfect ISIS recruits
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
Accident involving Justice Iftikhar's vehicle leaves two injured
Accident involving Justice Iftikhar’s vehicle leaves two injured
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.