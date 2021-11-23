Audio clip controversy, new LG system for Punjab, PDM

Here are some of the development we will be following today, Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Justice Nisar linked Audio clip

The mystery has begun to unravel around an audio clip being attributed to former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar. A factcheck report from SAMAA TV reveals that the audio clip was produced by “piecing together” two separate speeches of former CJP Nisar. American firm Garret Discovery which performed a forensic analysis of the clip at the request of FactFocus, the website behind the publication and dissemination of the clip, has refused to comment but says that it would provide details if their client FactFocus allows them to do so. Hence, more development is expected on the issue today.

Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar had thanked SAMAA TV for the factchek. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has also appreciated the in-depth reporting saying that there is no doubt left now and everything is clear.

SAMAA TV‘s Sohail Rashid who examined the clip to dig out the truth says while listening to the clip he realized that it was not a conversation between two people but a speech being delivered somewhere. According to Rashid he listened to several speeches by Justice Nisar and found the relevant parts that were used to create the clip which Justice Nisar describes as “fabricated.”

US Congress delegation

A delegation from the US Congress has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad. Pakistan leadership has emphasized that a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan be averted.

New local government system for Punjab

The Punjab cabinet will convene under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to approve a new local government system and the laws about housing societies. The cabinet will also decide on the recruitment of 1142 educators in the province.

PDM party heads meet

The heads of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties will meet today to discuss a proposed long march on Islamabad. A date will likely be announced at the end of the meeting. Reports say the PDM march could begin at the end of February or at the beginning of March. The PDM held its steering committee meeting yesterday.

In case you missed it

Some key developments came late yesterday.

Nasla Tower: SBCA, local administration start manual demolition

A team of Sindh Building Control Authority and the local administration has started demolishing Nasla Tower on Monday.

Govt announces PDL to increase by Rs4 every month

Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has announced that under an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the government will increase the petroleum development levy (PDL) by Rs4 every month.

December petrol prices: No relief despite global oil price drop

The global oil prices continued the downward trend this week as supply finally appears to be coping up with the increased demand. This, however, is unlikely to result in any relief for Pakistanis as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said that there won’t be any change in the petrol prices on December 1, 2021.

Lahore smog: Schools to remain closed three days a week

All educational institutes in Lahore will remain closed three-days-a-week to contain the impact of smog and ensure public safety.