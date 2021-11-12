Friday, November 12, 2021  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

At least three killed in blast at Afghan mosque

At least 15 wounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP/File

Listen to the story
At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar province, a hospital official told AFP. The blast happened in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, a hotbed of Islamic State group activity since the Taliban seized power in the country in August. "I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities," a Taliban official told AFP. "So far three killed, 15 wounded," a doctor at the local hospital told AFP. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, which first emerged in Nangarhar in 2015, has claimed responsibility for a series of bloody attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power. One of the latest, in early November, saw IS fighters raid the Kabul National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50. More than 120 people were killed in IS attacks earlier this year on two mosques popular with the ethnic minority Hazara community.
FaceBook WhatsApp

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s restive Nangarhar province, a hospital official told AFP.

The blast happened in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, a hotbed of Islamic State group activity since the Taliban seized power in the country in August.

“I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities,” a Taliban official told AFP.

“So far three killed, 15 wounded,” a doctor at the local hospital told AFP.

The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, which first emerged in Nangarhar in 2015, has claimed responsibility for a series of bloody attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power.

One of the latest, in early November, saw IS fighters raid the Kabul National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50.

More than 120 people were killed in IS attacks earlier this year on two mosques popular with the ethnic minority Hazara community.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Afghanistan blast, blast at Afghanistan mosque,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
Malala responds to people questioning her marriage after ‘partnership’ comments
Malala responds to people questioning her marriage after ‘partnership’ comments
Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks
Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks
SC lists 'derelict' top brass, ministers in APS tragedy order
SC lists ‘derelict’ top brass, ministers in APS tragedy order
Police trying to protect Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works employee claims
Police trying to protect Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works employee claims
Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage
Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage
How overseas Pakistanis can get problems resolved back home
How overseas Pakistanis can get problems resolved back home
Lahore ranked the most polluted city as smog crisis worsens
Lahore ranked the most polluted city as smog crisis worsens
SC decides to hear appeals as govt backs sacked employees
SC decides to hear appeals as govt backs sacked employees
Pakistan records lowest Covid cases
Pakistan records lowest Covid cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.