HOME > Sports

Asif Ali shows off kite flying skills in Dubai

In a new video, he is seen demonstrating his skills

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan team has been on a roll in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup , winning five out of five games.

The team trounced India, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia. Now, they are preparing to take on Australia in the semifinal Thursday. 

The clinical performance of the team saw contributions from every player. It showed in the man-of-the-match awards after every game — five different players got the award in 5 games. 

We can come to the agreement that the best individual performance by a Pakistan cricket team player in this tournament was by Asif Ali against New Zealand and Afghanistan. His seven sixes in those two games took Pakistan out of a tricky situation to a comfortable victory. 

Although Asif Ali has only scored 57 runs, but they have come at a strike rate of 247.82.

His two sixes to Tim Southee and four sixes to Karim Jannat turned the game over its head against New Zealand and Afghanistan respectively. 

Now, it turns out that Asif Ali is not capable of hitting sky-high sixes only. He is adept at flying kite too, and that too pretty high in the sky. 

In a video posted on Twitter, Asif Ali can be seen flying a kite while being in the bio secure bubble at the hotel.

In the gushing Dubai winds, he showed his skills with a kite and a spool. He lofted the kite and then slowly doled out the string to maintain the loft. 

Fans rejoiced the video and appreciated Asif’s skills. Some also advised caution to not get injured before the big semifinal. 

Today, the International Cricket Council also announced that Asif Ali has been voted the ICC Players of the Month for October. 

Asif Ali was nominated along with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Namibia’s David Wiese for the award. 

HOME  
 
 

