Asad Umar reveals dates on new Karachi census, Green Line

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has announced that a new census count for Karachi will begin next month and will be completed by December 2022.

Speaking at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' convention in Karachi, he also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the Green Line bus rapid transport system for the city in two weeks and it will start commercial operation from December 25.

A new census and the Green Line are two of the most important issues for Karachi. Political parties claim that Karachi's share in the national resources dropped after its population was underreported in the previous census carried out in 2017.

Umar said the PTI and its coalition partners pushed the census bill through Parliament despite opposition from the Pakistan Peoples Party. The new census will be held with complete transparency, he said.

The federal minister declared that his party will launch a campaign against a new Sindh local government bill introduced by the PPP in the Sindh Assembly.

The proposed local government law grants more powers to mayors and replaces the district municipal corporations (DMCs) with town municipal corporations (TMCs). But at the same time, it transfers some departments to the provincial government.

Umar said the new law would curtail the powers of the mayor. Transport, water, and roads should be under the mayor, he said.

The workers' convention was convened by the Karachi Central District leadership of the PTI.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and other leaders also addressed the event.

Earlier in the day, Umar tweeted about Karachi Green Line saying the project will be operational in the next ten days on trail bases and after the inauguration by the prime minister will begin commercial operations from December 25.

کل کراچی گرین لائن منصوبے کا تفصیلی جائزہ لیا. انشاءاللہ اگلے دس دن میں یہ منصوبہ ٹرائل آپریشن کے لئے طیار ہو گا. اس کے بعد وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کراچی آ کر منصوبے کا افتتاح کریں گے. تقریباً دو ہفتے ٹرائل آپریشن کے بعد انشاءاللہ 25 دسمبر کو کمرشل آپریشن کا آغاز کر دیا جائے گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 28, 2021

At the convention, he said the prime minister will inaugurate the Green Line in two weeks.