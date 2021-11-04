Thursday, November 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1443
‘Arab tourists’ torture man to death in Karachi’s Memon Goth

He stopped them from hunting in the area

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Reporting by Aamir Majeed

Men allegedly tortured to death for stopping “Arab tourists” from hunting Houbara bustard in Karachi’s Memon Goth, the police said Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Police, the two suspects tortured men with fists and sticks near Jam House in Memon Goth. The body has been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for the autopsy.

The video of the argument before the murder is viral on the internet. The man shows a Dubai number plate Safari Patrol parked in the middle of an unpaved road, blocking the route. The victim upon confronting people present in the car asks reason to block the road. A passenger sitting next to the driving seat steps out of the car and snatches his phone.

The family and neighbors staged the protest outside Memon Goth police station and demanded an arrest of the foreign nationals.

According to the police, the two men have been arrested. A case has been registered under section 302, 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s brother Afzal Ahmed Jokhio.

Sindh Assembly MPA Jam Owais and others are named in the FIR.

The family has claimed that the accused group called them to “settle” the matter. “The group even tried to bury the body after killing him,” the family maintained.

“Hours later when the victim didn’t come back home we looked for him and saw the group hiding the body.”

The JPMC Additional Police Surgeon (APS) Samia Syed said that it would be premature to comment anything about the cause of death. “There were marks of torture on the victim’s body and lower body,” she added.

“Samples have been obtained for chemical analysis and histopathological tests to determine the cause of death,” the APS told SAMAA Digital.

However, DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon has yet unaware of the fight with foreigners before the murder.

He further said that the postmortem of the deceased has been completed and a case is being registered at Memon Goth police station on the complaint of his brother.

MOST READ
