Apple to supply iPhone, Mac parts to users

iPhone users who ever wished to repair their devices at home would be delighted that now they can do it fix their iPhones and Mac by themselves.

Apple has announced that it will sell spare parts for some iPhones and Mac directly to the users.

This program is named “Self Service Repair.”

The company has said that this will give Apple’s users access to genuine parts and tools. The parts will be first Available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, followed by Mac computers.

Initially, the parts and tools will be available to fix common issues like iPhone display, battery, and camera. They will come with a manual to help users.

The company plans to begin selling parts and tools early next year and they will first be available to users in the United States. Later, these parts will be made available to users all over the world.

Users who want to buy these parts to repair devices will first have to review a manual. Then, they can place an order for the required parts and tools on Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. After the repair, the customers can send their used parts back to the company.

Apple has said that this online store “will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools.”

Consumers groups have long demanded the company to supply spare parts directly to users.

Up till now, only 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers had access to these parts, tools, and manuals.