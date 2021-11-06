Android apps on Windows 11 now available for beta testers

Windows users will soon be able to download and run Android apps on Windows 11, Microsoft has announced.

According to a press release by Microsoft, the company that develops and publishes Windows operating system, these apps are now available to early testers.

In June, Microsoft announced that users will be able to run Android apps on Windows 11. However, the feature was not released when Windows 11 was launched on October 5.

Now, Microsoft has finally announced that the first preview of Android apps on Windows 11 is now available for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels in the U.S.

The Dev and Beta Channels of Windows Insider are communities of users who preview Windows’ features before they are rolled out to public and general use.

People involved in the Windows Insiders program run previews of the platform, give feedback and engage with Windows engineers to improve those features.

These Android apps, when they will be rolled out for public use, will be available to download on Amazon’s Android Appstore, which is added to Microsoft’s own app store: Microsoft Store.

Initially, Microsoft has partnered with Amazon and other app developers to curate 50 apps for Windows Insiders to test and validate.

Microsoft also said that new apps will be released through Windows Insider Program updates in the coming months.