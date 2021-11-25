Thursday, November 25, 2021  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Amir will consider Pakistan comeback if PCB contacts him

He has also backed Hasan Ali

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan pace sensation Mohammad Amir will consider making a return to the national side if the Pakistan Cricket Board contacts him.

The left-armer announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020 following rifts with the then team management.

Addressing a virtual press conference for his T10 League outfit Bangla Tigers, Amir said he will only consider a “respectful” comeback.

The 29-year-old said the recent changes in the PCB — with Ramiz Raja becoming the board’s chairman and former coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepping down — are not convincing enough to change his mind.

He said he doesn’t want to find himself in a situation where he makes himself available for selection and is ignored after that. The pacer said he is enjoying time with his family while also playing league cricket around the world.

Amir also backed pacer Hasan Ali after he came under fire after dropping eventual match-winner Mathhew Wade’s catch in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

The Gujjar Khan-born cricketer was of the opinion that it wasn’t only Hasan’s mistake that cost Pakistan the match. He said the bowling could have been better in that scenario.

Despite Indian batter Virat Kohli’s star status, Amir said the he wasn’t the most difficult player to bowl to. In fact, he said, it was Australia’s Steve Smith that he found more challenging as an opponent.

Amir said bowling in T10 cricket is not an easy job. He added that the format should feature in the Olympics to help boost the popularity of cricket globally.

He said he felt week after fighting off Covid-19 recently but is finding himself fitter now.

