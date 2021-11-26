Friday, November 26, 2021  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval

He was Punjab senior minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A file photo of Aleem Khan (L) with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: https://twitter.com/aleemkhan_pti/

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Punjab minister Aleem Khan said on Friday that he is sending his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He was a senior minister in CM Buzdar’s cabinet and had the provincial food portfolio.

The development came after Aleem Khan met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Aleem Khan tweeted that during the meeting, important matters including his resignation as a minister came under discussion.

He said that he explained his rationale for resigning from the post. After becoming the owner of a television channel, it would be difficult to keep the portfolios while maintain impartiality, Aleem Khan said.

He was thankful to the prime minister for taking his reasons into consideration and permitting him to resign.

The PTI leader had announced his decision to resign as minister in September. However, he said that he had been waiting for the PM’s approval. He acquired SAMAA TV in September.

