Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, November 29, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Jhelum’s Sohawa District on Monday to inaugurate the Al-Qadir University.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the university in October, 2019.

The National Highway and Motorway Police have closed the Lahore-Multan Motorway M-3 till Jaranwala due to heavy fog. Islamabad-Peshawar has also been closed for traffic till Rashakai.

Motorway police say they done for public safety and, advised people to practice caution and use fog lights on other roads to.

Muhammad Ziauddin, a journalist known for his temerity to repeatedly question army generals, ferret out dark statistics on the economy, and stubbornly report on Pakistan’s politics for over half a century, has passed away after a brief illness in Islamabad at the age of 83.

Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of a video in which two alleged PML-N workers can be seen buying votes for the party.

The video shows two men in light shalwar-qameez ask people to take oath on Quran that they will vote for PML-N in Lahore’s NA-133 by-elections before giving them money.

People are difficult to be identified as they all are wearing masks. It is yet to be ascertained when and where the video was recorded.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the long-awaited Karachi Green-Line BRT project in two weeks, Federal Minister Planning and Development Asad Umar announced.

The minister said that the government will start the process for census in Karachi this month,

Four people were killed and many were injured after a bus collided with a coaster in Karachi’s Landhi.

Four of the injured are in critical condition. Bodies and injred have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The coaster was carrying employees of a private company.

The police say that the bus driver was driving in violation of one-way.

In last 24 hours, nine people have died of coronavirus. 29,530 covid tests were in one day out of which 176 came positive.