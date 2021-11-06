Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Aga Khan’s envoy meets Taliban deputy prime minister

Hanafi urges AKDN to build a hospital in Afghanistan

Posted: Nov 6, 2021
Ali Akbar Pesnani, Aga's Khan envoy, meets Taliban deputy prime minister in Kabul. PHOTO Twitter

A special envoy of Prince Karim Aga Khan has met with the Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi in Kabul, a Taliban spokesman announced on Saturday sharing the pictures of the meeting.

Hanafi urged the Aga Khan Development Network, or AKDN, to build a well-equipped hospital in Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s Pashto language website Nunn Takki Asia reported.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, in a tweet, confirmed that the activities of the AKDN were discussed during the meeting between Hanafi and Ali Akbar Pesnani, Aga Khan’s envoy for Afghanistan.

Russian news agency Sputnik said the meeting was aimed at developing the cultural, economic, and social sphere in Afghanistan and Pesnani said that over 140 cultural heritage sites had already been restored in Afghanistan with the help of AKDN.

According to Mujahid, the deputy prime minister told Aga Khan’s special envoy that the network could invest in various sectors in Afghanistan.

He assured Pesnani that the Taliban would provide the necessary conditions and facilities for AKDN activities.

Pesnani said that their aim was to build human capacity and focus on girls’ education, according to Afghan media.

On girls’ education, Hanafi said that education is essential for all and the ministries of education and higher education were working on a mechanism for girls’ education.

Afghan Taliban
 
