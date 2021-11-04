After Nasla Tower, 16 Malir real estate scam projects unearthed

The records of 40 acres of government land in Malir have been forged, according to the Deputy Commissioner. That land has been appropriated by builders who have now started or completed 16 housing projects in the area.

The land records were changed in 1998 and construction on the new projects took place recently in Deh Mehran. The DC sent the list to the secretary of the Land Utilisation Department. People are being invited to invest in these apartments and put down money for bookings. But they are built on illegally acquired government land.

A senior Board of Revenue official, Shams Soomro, expressed anger when SAMAA TV contacted him about the case. He said that the DC Malir does not have the power to point out such projects. Soomro has previously held the post of Sindh Building Control Authority director general.

The sixteen projects are: