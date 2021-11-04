The other side: Was Afghan-India match fixed?

After India secured its first win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday by defeating Afghanistan, which failed to put up a good fight, Pakistani cricket fans have used the hashtag #wellpaidIndia and claimed that the match was fixed. They cite the toss video as an important piece of evidence. But was the match really fixed? We cannot come to an objective conclusion without looking at the flip side of the coin.

What has shocked most Pakistani fans is that after losing against Pakistan on Friday, October 29 — the 20th match of the 45 match tournament— Afghanistan were all in tears. Their skipper Asghar Afghan retired saying he was hurt by the defeat. If performance is to be taken as a benchmark, Afghanistan’s defeat from India was more humiliating. Against Pakistan, it did come closer to winning and it lost only when Asif Ali displayed a herculean effort, but before India, it simply capitulated surprising cricket enthusiasts. It was not Afghanistan’s defeat that set off the match-fixing rumour mills. Afghanistan’s failure to create a semblance of a playground battle and the ease with which it took the loss raised suspicions, at least according to Pakistani fans.

The toss video

At the heart of #wellpaidIndia claim is the self-styled analysis of the toss video. Pakistani fans have claimed that after losing the toss, Virat Kohli is heard telling Mohammad Nabi that Afghanistan should “bowl first” and that afterwards, Nabi announces the same decision to the presenter. However, the claim is preposterous for many analysts. On The Pavilion, a live show covering the match, Fakhr-e-Alam, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Malik conclude that the “bowl first” statement heard in the video was from Nabi and not Kohli. Nabi informed the Indian captain as a courtesy of his decision before announcing it on the mic, Malik says adding that it is a “usual practice.”

#fixed #INDvsAFG #WellPaidIndia you can hear clearly what kohli instructs afg captain after losing the toss. Shameful… pic.twitter.com/TC65E6jfB6— zafar kashif (@apkabanda) November 3, 2021

Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has also ruled out the possibility of match-fixing. Speaking on Geo News he said Afghanistan did not plan well to play the match. In the same show, Mushtaq Ahmed blamed the defeat on Nabi’s bad leadership skills and Inzamam ul Haq said that it was usual for younger teams to falter when under pressure.

The congratulatory tweet from the Afghanistan cricket board to BCCI on their victory has also fanned match-fixing rumours. At least this is how Pakistani fans perceive it. But there is nothing unusual about the tweet either. On October 29, when they lost to Pakistan Afghanistan cricket board had extended similar goodwill.

@ACBofficials lost the match by 66 runs. Congratulations to @BCCI on an allround display 👍



Onto the @BLACKCAPS in our next match.#AFGvIND #T20WorldCup— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 3, 2021

That said we still have a piece of the puzzle that would not fit anywhere: Afghanistan’s cheerful reaction after losing to India. If it is construed as sportsmanship, it was not displayed when Afghanistan lost to Pakistan.

Reaction in Afghanistan and India

To counter the #wellpaidIndia hashtag, Indian and Afghan fans used the #WeSupportBlueTigers hashtag. Several tweets under this hashtag posted videos of Afghan and Indian fans celebrating together.

Another hashtag trending in Afghanistan was more neutral #AFGvIND. An apparently anti-Pakistan Afghan national Fazal Afghan said both Afghanistan and India were “our own teams.”

I’m getting messages why I’m not saying anything about today’s match.

Bro both the teams are our own teams.#AFGvIND— Fazal Afghan 🇦🇫 (@fhzadran) November 3, 2021

A Pakistani fan made the same statement in different words: “First Time in Cricket History 22 Players Playing For One Team”