Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Ace dholiya Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore

He was suffering from liver cancer

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo: Samaa

Listen to the story
Internationally renowned folk dhol player Pappu Sain passed away in Lahore Sunday morning after a liver failure. The dholiya, who ruled the hearts of thousands of people with his soulful and mystique craft, was moved to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Saturday night. Last month, Pappu Sain's family sought help from the Punjab government for the musician's treatment. According to media reports, his medical tests revealed that 80% of the liver was damaged. Doctors suggested him a liver transplant which cost around Rs5 million. The dholiya's family was, however, unable to bear the expenses. #RIPLegendary #Dhol Maestro #PappuSain meets the #Creator!#Overload pic.twitter.com/VdPks3nMTQ— Jäväid (@maarjay) November 7, 2021 Pappu Sain, a recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, was an asset for Pakistan. His art, which gave a new identity to the South Asian drum beating scene, gained him fans worldwide. The musician was also associated with the famous musical band "Overload".
FaceBook WhatsApp

Internationally renowned folk dhol player Pappu Sain passed away in Lahore Sunday morning after a liver failure.

The dholiya, who ruled the hearts of thousands of people with his soulful and mystique craft, was moved to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Saturday night.

Last month, Pappu Sain’s family sought help from the Punjab government for the musician’s treatment. According to media reports, his medical tests revealed that 80% of the liver was damaged. Doctors suggested him a liver transplant which cost around Rs5 million. The dholiya’s family was, however, unable to bear the expenses.

Pappu Sain, a recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, was an asset for Pakistan. His art, which gave a new identity to the South Asian drum beating scene, gained him fans worldwide.

The musician was also associated with the famous musical band “Overload”.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pappu Sain, dhol specialist. Sufi dhol master, passes away
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with wife Tuba
Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with wife Tuba
Aga Khan's envoy meets Taliban deputy prime minister
Aga Khan’s envoy meets Taliban deputy prime minister
Rawalpindi men arrested for 'repeatedly' raping 14-year-old niece
Rawalpindi men arrested for ‘repeatedly’ raping 14-year-old niece
International flights resume at full capacity, nationwide price hike
International flights resume at full capacity, nationwide price hike
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer
Election Commission of Pakistan releases new voter list
Election Commission of Pakistan releases new voter list
PDM to hold rallies before December 'long march' on Islamabad
PDM to hold rallies before December ‘long march’ on Islamabad
Lahore man challenges petrol price hike in court
Lahore man challenges petrol price hike in court
Center prepares to lift TLP ban as 39 granted bail
Center prepares to lift TLP ban as 39 granted bail
Android apps on Windows 11 now available for beta testers
Android apps on Windows 11 now available for beta testers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.