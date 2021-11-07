Ace dholiya Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore

Internationally renowned folk dhol player Pappu Sain passed away in Lahore Sunday morning after a liver failure.

The dholiya, who ruled the hearts of thousands of people with his soulful and mystique craft, was moved to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Saturday night.

Last month, Pappu Sain’s family sought help from the Punjab government for the musician’s treatment. According to media reports, his medical tests revealed that 80% of the liver was damaged. Doctors suggested him a liver transplant which cost around Rs5 million. The dholiya’s family was, however, unable to bear the expenses.

Pappu Sain, a recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, was an asset for Pakistan. His art, which gave a new identity to the South Asian drum beating scene, gained him fans worldwide.

The musician was also associated with the famous musical band “Overload”.