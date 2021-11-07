Abu Dhabi introduces ‘western’ civil marriage law for non-Muslims

Abu Dhabi President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has introduced a “western” style civil marriage law in the state for non-Muslim foreigners to allow not only civil marriages but also provide for the post-divorce joint custody of children, according to the official news agency WAM.

The new law would also enable courts to settle paternity issues.

The law aims to “regulate personal status matters for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi to provide a flexible and advanced judicial mechanism for the determination of personal status disputes for non-Muslims,” WAM said.

The news agency said the decision, which it described as “the first of its kind in the world,” will enhance Abu Dhabi’s position and global competitiveness as “one of the most attractive destinations for talent and skills.”

The law is an attempt to adopt the “international best practices” for marriage, though it does not apply to Muslims living in the state.

WAM said the law would be familiar to non-Muslim foreigners in terms of culture, customs and language and it would protect the best interests of children, particularly in the case of parental separation.

What does the law contain?

The law consists of 20 articles divided into several chapters covering civil marriage, divorce, joint custody of children and inheritance.

The first chapter regulates the marriage procedures of foreigners before the court. The second chapter defines the divorce procedures for non-Muslims, the rights of the spouses after divorce and the discretion of the judge in assessing the financial rights of the wife based on several criteria, such as the number of marriage years, the wife’s age, the economic standing of each of the spouses and other considerations that the judge takes into account in determining the wife’s financial rights.

“The third chapter introduces a new concept in post-divorce child custody, namely, the sharing of custody equally between the father and mother, or what is known in some Western countries as ‘Joint or Shared Custody,’ to safeguard the family’s cohesion after divorce and to preserve the psychological health of the children,” the news agency said.

The fourth chapter addresses inheritance issues, particularly the registration of wills for non-Muslims, and the right of a foreigner to draw up a will devolving all their property to whomever they wish.

Under Sharia law, only relatives with a legitimate blood relationship to the deceased are entitled to inherit.

“The fifth chapter of the law regulates the proof of paternity for non-Muslim foreigners, providing that the proof of paternity of the newborn child is based on marriage or recognition of paternity,” WAM said.

The court proceedings would be held in both Arabic and English.