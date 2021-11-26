Friday, November 26, 2021  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1443
ABAD announces it’s stopping construction projects ‘in protest’

Demolition orders have shaken investors' trust, says Sheikhani

Posted: Nov 26, 2021
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Mohsin Sheikhani

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has announced to halt all construction projects in Karachi to protest the demolition of Nasla Tower in the city.

The ABAD issued a statement to media on Thursday night and put front-page advertisements in Friday’s newspapers to announce the “shutdown.”  

ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said buildings were declared illegal despite the fact that all the relevant documents and NOCs were duly obtained from government agencies. 

“We are stopping all the projects in protest,” he said.

The Nasla Tower is being demolished on the orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which on Wednesday admonished Karachi Commission Iqbal Memon for failure to execute its verdict. Memon started the work immediately and now a hollowed-out structure is left on the site

Sheikhani says the situation has left builders and investors in shock and they fear that all of their buildings would be demolished.

“We need to satisfy our investors. Tell us from which institution should we obtain the NOCs so that another institution does not challenge that authorization,” he said in the statement.

The newspaper advertisement presented a similar argument and claimed that “legal approval of concerned authorities are being deniend” and “legally approved buildings are ordered to be demolished.”

Sheikhani said the responsibility of examining the NOCs lied with the government.

He said in the next phase the protest would be expanded to Hyderabad, Sukkur and other cities of Pakistan.

The ABAD chairman said investors had lost trust as regularized buildings were ordered to be demolished. “Institutions should review their decision,” he added.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the demolition of the Nasla Tower after it found that the buildings had been constructed on encroached land including a service road.

The builder who launched the project a few years ago was a member of the ABAD.

