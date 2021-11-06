Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with wife Tuba

Dr Aamir Liaquat says Tuba is still his wife

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Anchorperson and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has spoken on the rumors of separation with his wife Tuba Aamir.

In a video posted on Aamir’s Instagram account, Tuba is seen crying, apparently on the recovery of her lost cat Bella. 

In the caption of the video, Aamir wrote, “She is still my wife.” 

Rumors started making round on social media about the couple’s separation after Tuba changed her accounts’ name on Instagram and Twitter from Syeda Tuba Aamir to Syeda Tuba Anwar. 

This came after Tuba unfollowed Aamir on Instagram. However, he still follows his wife.  

Dr Aamir wrote that he is happy with her wife’s name change on her social media accounts. He said it’s his theory that women shouldn’t change their names after marriage. 

“I am really happy that she has adopted my theory that why we [women] change fathers’ name after marriage,” wrote Aamir. “Her father is a love and a gentleman.” 

Talking about her wife’s upcoming TV serial, Aamir also said that his wife is extremely professional who is working as a lead character alongside Shahroz Sabzwari. 

Earlier, Tuba posted photos with Shahroz on her Instagram account revealing her character’s name in the upcoming TV serial. She started her acting career last year with a role in TV serial Bharas.  

Aamir and Tuba married in 2018. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
tuba aamir, aamir liaquat hussain, amir liaquat husain, amir liaquat wife, amir liaquat divorce
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV found inside women's washroom at Karachi school
CCTV found inside women’s washroom at Karachi school
Two parallel payment systems in vogue for Pak-Afghan trades
Two parallel payment systems in vogue for Pak-Afghan trades
Rawalpindi men arrested for 'repeatedly' raping 14-year-old niece
Rawalpindi men arrested for ‘repeatedly’ raping 14-year-old niece
Pakistan brings century-old Afghan rail dream to life
Pakistan brings century-old Afghan rail dream to life
Why is chemical castration not allowed in Shariah
Why is chemical castration not allowed in Shariah
International flights resume at full capacity, nationwide price hike
International flights resume at full capacity, nationwide price hike
NA-75 Daska: Disappearance of presiding officers was preplanned, reveals inquiry
NA-75 Daska: Disappearance of presiding officers was preplanned, reveals inquiry
Election Commission of Pakistan releases new voter list
Election Commission of Pakistan releases new voter list
Pakistan fuel prices still cheapest in region: PM Imran
Pakistan fuel prices still cheapest in region: PM Imran
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.