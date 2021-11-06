Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with wife Tuba

Anchorperson and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has spoken on the rumors of separation with his wife Tuba Aamir.

In a video posted on Aamir’s Instagram account, Tuba is seen crying, apparently on the recovery of her lost cat Bella.

In the caption of the video, Aamir wrote, “She is still my wife.”

Rumors started making round on social media about the couple’s separation after Tuba changed her accounts’ name on Instagram and Twitter from Syeda Tuba Aamir to Syeda Tuba Anwar.

This came after Tuba unfollowed Aamir on Instagram. However, he still follows his wife.

Dr Aamir wrote that he is happy with her wife’s name change on her social media accounts. He said it’s his theory that women shouldn’t change their names after marriage.

“I am really happy that she has adopted my theory that why we [women] change fathers’ name after marriage,” wrote Aamir. “Her father is a love and a gentleman.”

Talking about her wife’s upcoming TV serial, Aamir also said that his wife is extremely professional who is working as a lead character alongside Shahroz Sabzwari.

Earlier, Tuba posted photos with Shahroz on her Instagram account revealing her character’s name in the upcoming TV serial. She started her acting career last year with a role in TV serial Bharas.

Aamir and Tuba married in 2018.