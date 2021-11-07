Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Secret codes: A guide to access hidden content on Netflix

Be prepared to discover some great show

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Source: Netflix.com

Do you think you’ve exhausted everything that is there to watch on Netflix? Well, you’re wrong. There’s still a lot to explore.

Netflix has thousands of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and docu-series available for streaming. But they don’t always pop up in your recommendations. Sometimes, you spend hours scrolling on the site but never find what you’re truly looking for.

Luckily, there’s a way to dig through the popular – oftentimes “pushed up” by Netflix – categories and discover the content which is not accessed by most viewers. 

Netflix has TV shows and movies divided according to their genres. These genres are given specific codes. Most people search by genres, such as sci-fi, action, drama, etc. This limits their options. 

But these genres are further refined according to festivals, events, duration of movies, length of TV series, etc. 

For example, Netflix added a category “Black Lives Matter” in 2020 featuring a range of films, TV series, documentaries and stand-ups movies that “tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America”. 

These curated categories are also assigned a code. 

Now, thanks to What’s On Netflixa blog, we can access these codes and use them to search movie titles and TV series. 

Here’s how you do it

First, you need to know the code of the category you are looking for. Then, go to Netflix on your browser, not on the mobile app, because you have to insert a URL. 

When you browse content on Netflix, this URL is generated: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/34399 

Do you see the number at the end? This is the genre code. Add the code of the genre you are looking for and you can have a list of all the movies and TV shows available in that genre on Netflix. 

Trust us, you will find some amazing stuff hidden there. Categories that never even crossed your mind. 

Here’s the list of all the genre codes on Netflix.

Action & Adventure: 1365 

Action Comedies: 43040 

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568 

Action Thrillers: 43048 

Adult Animation: 11881 

Adventures: 7442 

African Movies: 3761 

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327 

Animal Tales: 5507 

Anime: 7424 

Anime Action: 2653 

Anime Comedies: 9302 

Anime Dramas: 452 

Anime Fantasy: 11146 

Anime Features: 3063 

Anime Horror: 10695 

Anime Sci-Fi: 2729 

Anime Series: 6721 

Art House Movies: 29764 

Asian Action Movies: 77232 

Australian Movies: 5230 

B-Horror Movies: 8195 

Baseball Movies: 12339 

Basketball Movies: 12762 

Belgian Movies: 262 

Biographical Documentaries: 3652 

Biographical Dramas: 3179 

Boxing Movies: 12443 

British Movies: 10757 

British TV Shows: 52117 

Campy Movies: 1252 

Children & Family Movies: 783 

Chinese Movies: 3960 

Classic Action & Adventure: 46576 

Classic Comedies: 31694 

Classic Dramas: 29809 

Classic Foreign Movies: 32473 

Classic Movies: 31574 

Classic Musicals: 32392 

Classic Romantic Movies: 31273 

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147 

Classic Thrillers: 46588 

Classic TV Shows: 46553 

Classic War Movies: 48744 

Classic Westerns: 47465 

Comedies: 6548 

Comic Book and Superhero Movies: 10118 

Country & Western/Folk: 1105 

Courtroom Dramas: 2748 

Creature Features: 6895 

Crime Action & Adventure: 9584 

Crime Documentaries: 9875 

Crime Dramas: 6889 

Crime Thrillers: 10499 

Crime TV Shows: 26146 

Cult Comedies: 9434 

Cult Horror Movies: 10944 

Cult Movies: 7627 

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734 

Cult TV Shows: 74652 

Dark Comedies: 869 

Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028 

Disney: 67673 

Disney Musicals: 59433 

Documentaries: 6839 

Dramas: 5763 

Dramas based on Books: 4961 

Dramas based on real life: 3653 

Dutch Movies: 10606 

Eastern European Movies: 5254 

Education for Kids: 10659 

Epics: 52858 

Experimental Movies: 11079 

Faith & Spirituality: 26835 

Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804 

Family Features: 51056 

Fantasy Movies: 9744 

Film Noir: 7687 

Food & Travel TV: 72436 

Football Movies: 12803 

Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828 

Foreign Comedies: 4426 

Foreign Documentaries: 5161 

Foreign Dramas: 2150 

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243 

Foreign Horror Movies: 8654 

Foreign Movies: 7462 

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485 

Foreign Thrillers: 10306 

French Movies: 58807 

Gangster Movies: 31851 

Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500 

German Movies: 58886 

Greek Movies: 61115 

Historical Documentaries: 5349 

Horror Comedy: 89585 

Horror Movies: 8711 

Independent Action & Adventure: 11804 

Independent Comedies: 4195 

Independent Dramas: 384 

Independent Movies: 7077 

Independent Thrillers: 3269 

Indian Movies: 10463 

Irish Movies: 58750 

Italian Movies: 8221 

Japanese Movies: 10398 

Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271 

Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423 

Kids Music: 52843 

Kids’ TV: 27346 

Korean Movies: 5685 

Korean TV Shows: 67879 

Late Night Comedies: 1402 

Latin American Movies: 1613 

Latin Music: 10741 

Martial Arts Movies: 8985 

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695 

Middle Eastern Movies: 5875 

Military Action & Adventure: 2125 

Military Documentaries: 4006 

Military Dramas: 11 

Military TV Shows: 25804 

Miniseries: 4814 

Mockumentaries: 26 

Monster Movies: 947 

Movies based on children’s books: 10056 

Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796 

Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218 

Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455 

Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561 

Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962 

Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361 

Music: 1701 

Musicals: 13335 

Mysteries: 9994 

New Zealand Movies: 63782 

Period Pieces: 12123 

Political Comedies: 2700 

Political Documentaries: 7018 

Political Dramas: 6616 

Political Thrillers: 10504 

Psychological Thrillers: 5505 

Quirky Romance: 36103 

Reality TV: 9833 

Religious Documentaries: 10005 

Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278 

Romantic Comedies: 5475 

Romantic Dramas: 1255 

Romantic Favorites: 502675 

Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153 

Romantic Independent Movies: 9916 

Romantic Movies: 8883 

Russian: 11567 

Satanic Stories: 6998 

Satires: 4922 

Scandinavian Movies: 9292 

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492 

Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926 

Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916 

Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694 

Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014 

Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595 

Science & Nature TV: 52780 

Screwball Comedies: 9702 

Showbiz Dramas: 5012 

Showbiz Musicals: 13573 

Silent Movies: 53310 

Slapstick Comedies: 10256 

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies: 8646 

Soccer Movies: 12549 

Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675 

Social Issue Dramas: 3947 

Southeast Asian Movies: 9196 

Spanish Movies: 58741 

Spiritual Documentaries: 2760 

Sports & Fitness: 9327 

Sports Comedies: 5286 

Sports Documentaries: 180 

Sports Dramas: 7243 

Sports Movies: 4370 

Spy Action & Adventure: 10702 

Spy Thrillers: 9147 

Stage Musicals: 55774 

Stand-up Comedy: 11559 

Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800 

Steamy Thrillers: 972 

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023 

Supernatural Thrillers: 11140 

Tearjerkers: 6384 

Teen Comedies: 3519 

Teen Dramas: 9299 

Teen Screams: 52147 

Teen TV Shows: 60951 

Thrillers: 8933 

Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159 

TV Action & Adventure: 10673 

TV Cartoons: 11177 

TV Comedies: 10375 

TV Documentaries: 10105 

TV Dramas: 11714 

TV Horror: 83059 

TV Mysteries: 4366 

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372 

TV Shows: 83 

Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472 

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804 

Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930 

Westerns: 7700 

World Music Concerts: 2856 

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405 

Yes, you’re welcome. Don’t forget to grab a bowl of popcorn and some drinks before you get on to weekending!

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Netflix, browse movies on netflix, how many movies on netflix, must watch netflix shows, how to brows shows on netflix, best netflix shows of all time, must watch netflix shows
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with wife Tuba
Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with wife Tuba
Aga Khan's envoy meets Taliban deputy prime minister
Aga Khan’s envoy meets Taliban deputy prime minister
Rawalpindi men arrested for 'repeatedly' raping 14-year-old niece
Rawalpindi men arrested for ‘repeatedly’ raping 14-year-old niece
In a first, PIA achieves 'perfect' EU safety score
In a first, PIA achieves ‘perfect’ EU safety score
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer
Election Commission of Pakistan releases new voter list
Election Commission of Pakistan releases new voter list
PDM to hold rallies before December 'long march' on Islamabad
PDM to hold rallies before December ‘long march’ on Islamabad
Ace dholiya Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore
Ace dholiya Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore
Pak vs Scotland, PDM announces rallies against inflation
Pak vs Scotland, PDM announces rallies against inflation
News channels to flash Pakistan map before 9pm bulletin: PEMRA
News channels to flash Pakistan map before 9pm bulletin: PEMRA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.