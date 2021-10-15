Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Zulfi Bukhari wins defamation case, Reham Khan apologises in London

All allegations were false and untrue, Reham Khan says

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari and Reham Khan Photo: File

Zulfi Bukhari has won a defamation case against Reham Khan, the
former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a London court with damages worth fifty thousand pounds, which is worth around Rs117 million.

The defamation case was filed over Reham Khan making allegations in 2019
that Bukhari was involved with a corrupt plan with the Prime Minister to sell or acquire the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. The hotel is a Pakistani property.

Reham Khan retweeted allegations made by a man called Syed Tauqeer Bukhari, who claims to be Zulfi Bukhari’s cousin.

Zulfi Bukhari is a businessman and politician and he once served as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister. The London court has ordered Reham Khan to tender an apology publicly and pay the damages.

On Thursday, Reham Khan retracted the allegations and apologised on social media.

In the text of her apology which was tweeted and a video which she has
shared on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, she said that on December 6 and 7, 2019 she published a video on her YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter in which she asserted that Bukhari was involved in the corrupt plan. These allegations were false and untrue, she said. He was not involved in any such plan to sell or acquire the hotel.

Furthermore, she went on to say, “On March 15 2020, I retweeted a tweet and video by Syed Tauqeer Bukhari in which it was asserted that Zulfi Bukhari had told lies on television, including showing fake documents to people. It was further asserted that Zulfi Bukhari had made money by illegal and fraudulent means and used illegal means to launder it.”

Reham Khan also had to apologise for retweeting Inamullah Khattak on March 17, 2020. These tweets asserted that Zulfi Bukhari had served journalists official notices of complaint for criticising the way he handled the coronavirus pandemic, and “this amounted to a state attack on the freedom of the press for which he is responsible.”

“On March 23 2020, I retweeted a tweet by Syed Tauqeer Bukhari in which
it was asserted that Zulfi Bukhari had put millions of Pakistanis’ lives at
risk because of his incompetent management of the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan,” she said in the apology.

Meanwhile, Zulfi Bukhari said in a tweet, “Truth always wins.” He
said he hoped that one day Pakistan would have the same law and justice as the British system so that defamation could be taken to task. “This is the
result when rule of law is supreme,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Zulfi Bukhari, Reham Khan, defamation case, London High Court, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Reham Khan apology, Zulfi Bukhari wins
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another gang rape on motorway rattles Pakistan
Another gang rape on motorway rattles Pakistan
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday
PIA suspends flights to Afghanistan
PIA suspends flights to Afghanistan
PM tells MPs issues on DG ISI appointment settled
PM tells MPs issues on DG ISI appointment settled
Flooding-prone Korangi causeway to be shut, replaced by flyover, expressway
Flooding-prone Korangi causeway to be shut, replaced by flyover, expressway
DNA be damned: flawed judgements in Mazaar gang rape acquittals
DNA be damned: flawed judgements in Mazaar gang rape acquittals
'No more roadblocks during international or local cricket matches'
‘No more roadblocks during international or local cricket matches’
After tip-off from US FIA arrests paedophile in Faisalabad
After tip-off from US FIA arrests paedophile in Faisalabad
Noor Mukadam case: Court indicts 12 including Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Court indicts 12 including Zahir Jaffer
Punjab minister raises possibility of landing in jail
Punjab minister raises possibility of landing in jail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.