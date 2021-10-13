Zahir Jaffer’s parents approach IHC seeking relief from indictment

Asmat Adamjee and Zakir Jaffer, parents of the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, approached the Islamabad High Court Wednesday seeking an annulment of the sessions court’s decision to indict all the suspects on October 14.

The petitioners, along with the suspects, are presently imprisoned at the Adiala Jail.

In the petition, Zakir said that he had filed a plea in the sessions court seeking copies of the case challan and other evidence. His wife, Asmat too had requested the court to grant time to her counsel. Both the pleas were rejected.

“This is a complete disregard of our right for a fair and constitutional trial,” the petition stated, adding that the court’s decision should be annulled and Zakir and Asmat should be given copies of the challan and evidence.

Zahir’s parents were arrested last month after the police investigations revealed that they helped hide the crime. On September 29, the Islamabad High Court rejected their bail applications and instructed the police to keep them in jail until the case trial is completed.

The couple has challenged the court’s decision in the Supreme Court now.

Therapy Works CEO challenges sessions court verdict

On Wednesday, Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor, too, filed an application in the Islamabad High Court challenging the sessions court’s verdict to not provide documents in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zahoor’s petition stated that Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani did not provide any reason for not providing the case documents.

The application was filed just a day before the sessions court was due to indict suspects in the murder case of Noor Mukadam. The court was initially supposed to indict the suspects on October 6 but had to defer it after the suspects filed fresh petitions.

Therapy Works CEO said that there were certain documents missing from the case challan.

Prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s counsel, on the other hand, complained that complete case challan was not provided to the suspects. Zahir should be given a chance to prove his innocence, he pleaded.

On October 7, Additional Session Judge Atta Rabbani rejected the suspects’ request for a copy of the digital evidence along with the challan of the case.

Suspects named in the case challan

Zahir Jaffer – prime suspect

Zakir Jaffer – Zahir’s father

Asmat Zakir – Zahir’s mother

Muhammad Iftikhar – Zahir’s employee

Jameel Ahmed – Zahir’s employee

Muhammad Jan – Zahir’s employee

Tahir Zahoor – Therapy Works CEO

Dilip Kumar – Therapy Works employee

Wamik Riaz – Therapy Works employee

Umar Abbas – Therapy Works employee

Abdul Haq – Therapy Works employee