Zahir Jaffer’s mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Asmat Adamjee, mother of the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Zahir Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee filed review petitions in the Supreme Court earlier this month after the Islamabad High court rejected their bail. They have been accused of hiding evidence in the crime.

At a hearing on Monday, Asmat and Zakir’s counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed argued that his clients were not the prime suspects in the case. “They have been accused of hiding the crime and the only evidence against them are call records and messages.”

On the day Noor was murdered, Zahir was in contact with his father from 6pm to 9pm.

“It is possible that Zakir was stopping Zahir from the murder,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said. “But the possibility that he was trying to save the prime suspect can’t be ruled out too.”

Advocate Ahmed said that it’s probable that Zahir lied to his father. To this, the judge inquired if a medical examination of the suspect had been conducted.

Shah Khawar, Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyer, informed the top court that Zahir was only tested for drugs. “An examination to determine the mental condition of the suspect was never conducted.”

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin revealed that the mental stated examination of the suspect can’t be conducted without his permission.

Meanwhile, Justice Shah asked the prosecution for an update on the case trial. The advocate-general replied that the suspects have been indicted and the trial will be completed within eight weeks.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Umar Atta Bandia observed: “Apparently, there’s no evidence of Asmat Adamjee’s involvement in the case.”

Khawar argued that the records revealed Asmat was in contact with both Zahir and his guards on the eventful night.

The top court ruled that the role of Zahir’s mother was secondary in the case and approved Asmat’s bail. The bench has, on the other hand, rejected the petitioner’s plea to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision on the case trial. “The trial should be completed within two months, but the right to a fair trial should be provided to the suspects.”

The case was disposed of after Zakir Jaffer withdrew his bail petition.

Court indicts 12 suspects in the case

Last week, a district and sessions court indicted 12 suspects including prime Zahir Jaffer for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.

During the proceeding, Zahir kept interfering. Noor wanted to be sacrificed, she presented herself, he said.

The court, consequently, ordered the prosecution to present its witnesses on October 20, 2021.