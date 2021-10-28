Xi: China, Pakistan to jointly build CPEC, boost cooperation

China’s President Xi Jinping said that China will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against Covid-19, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC with high quality and strengthen cooperation and continue to deliver benefits to the two people and promoting growth and improving people’s wellbeing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

During his telephone conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Xi Jinping pointed out, since the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties 70 years ago, the two sides have always stood side by side “in weal and woe”, spokesman for China’s foreign ministry Zhao Lijiang said on Wednesday.

History, he said, had fully proved that both countries had proven to be “the most reliable iron-clad brothers” for each other.

Under the new circumstances, the two countries should stand together even more firmly and push forward the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era”.

President Xi also stressed, China’s support to Pakistan in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions and was willing to share China’s new high-quality development opportunities with Pakistan.

“The two sides should strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation. China is ready to work with Pakistan to enhance multilateral coordination, practice true multilateralism and promote international fairness and justice, so as to safeguard the shared interests of the two countries and maintain world peace and stability.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the world was facing many major issues that required Pakistan and China to communicate and work together more closely.

He said that Pakistan-China relations had withstood all tests and the two countries always support each other in both good and bad times. “China has supported Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, and protected the life and safety of the Pakistani people, setting an example for global cooperation against the pandemic.

Pakistan staunchly pursues the one-China policy, firmly supports China’s stance on issues concerning China’s core interests such as the issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and human rights, and firmly supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping. Pakistan stands ready to work with China to promote the building of CPEC and practical cooperation in various areas,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

