HOME > News

Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad

Study claims Pakistan has a high rate of multiple gestations

Posted: Oct 16, 2021
Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Six of the seven babies born to a Battagram woman at a hospital in Abbottabad

A woman has given birth to seven babies at a private hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbottabad.

The four boys, three girls, and their mother were reported in stable condition.

Photos of the newborns went viral over the internet.

Rukhsana, 34, and her husband Yar Mohammad were already parents of 2 daughters before the birth of the septuplets.

Originally from Battagram, the couple is living in Abbottabad. Both the cities are part of the Hazara Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Rukhsana was brought to Abbottbad’s private run Jinnah International Hospital for preterm labour.

According to the hospital’s registrar, the babies were born in 32 weeks instead of 36 weeks.

A 2014 study claims that Pakistan has a comparatively hiher rate of multiple gestations with every 10 pregnancies out of 1000 resulting in multiple births.

In 2016, over 1,000 twins, triplets and quadruplets were born in a year in KP, according to data reported by Dawn

In September 2019, a 25-year-old woman gave birth to sextuplets in Sardgogha in Punjab.

Ghazala Bibi was admitted to a private hospital where she gave birth to four boys and two girls. 

 
 
 

She had been married for seven years without children. The birth of multiple babies left her and her family overjoyed.

In June this year, a woman from Punjab’s Talagang town gave birth to quadruplets in Rawalpindi. Amina Batool, 25, became a mother of one boy and three girls.

