Why DG Khan steel bridge is ‘South Punjab’s crown’

Road to Fort Munro: witness nature in all its colors

Posted: Oct 8, 2021
Last Updated: 57 mins ago

A journey on the road to Fort Munro can be a bit of an adventure because of its sharp curves but the architectural gem – steel bridges – adds beauty to its landscape.

The total length of seven steel bridges is 11.5 kilometers, connecting south Punjab with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor via N-70 from Bahawalpur to Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Fort Munro to Qila Saifullah to Gwadar and Iran-Pakistan border at Taftan.

Asia’s second-biggest steel bridge has been made in partnership with Japan.

One side of the bridge has picturesque green pastures while the other side has dry hills. This bridge is also known as South Punjab’s crown.

Moving ahead on the curvy roads, you will witness nature in all its colors. Annari Hills is surrounded by clouds, while Dheemas Jheel welcomes you with a waterfall. Mountaintop is home to five graves dating back to the British Raj. The tale of Colonel Munro and his wife resting here since 1910.

DG Khan
 
