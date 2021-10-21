Why Americans are afraid of onions

Be it Salad set at home or a juicy Tikka from a barbecue grill, onions are part of every meal in cuisine. People buy them in large quantities and businesses store them in tons because it’s assumed that onions never go bad, at least not so quickly. However, fresh onions have now been identified as the source of a Salmonella outbreak in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has issued a warning about onions in wake of a fast growing Salmonella outbreak that has been detected in 37 states of the USA.

At least 652 cases of Salmonella illness and 129 hospitalizations have been reported in Texas, Virginia, California and Illinois, the CDC said. But the number of cases is likely higher than the number reported due to the time it takes to classify a sick person as part of the outbreak and how often those with Salmonella recover without being tested or having received medical care, according to the CDC.

The CDC says tat potentially infectious onions could still be in homes and businesses due to the product’s shelf life of up to three months. It has urged businesses not to serve fresh, whole onions that were imported from an unknown origin.

Onions without proper stickers or packaging that could indicate the brand and country where the item was grown should be thrown out, the CDC advised. Surfaces and containers that may have been touched by impacted onions should be washed with hot, soapy water or run through a dishwasher, the CDC said.

The outbreak was reported between May 31 to September 31, the CDC said. Those affected ranges in age from younger than 1 to 97 years old.

According to the CDC, affected red, white or yellow onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc., which is based in Hailey, Idaho. The onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the country.

What is Salmonella

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis

People are usually infected by eating raw foods or prepared foods that have been handled by others. Salmonella is often spread when people don’t wash (or improperly wash) their hands after using the toilet. It can also be spread by handling pets, especially reptiles and birds

Symptoms of Salmonella

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, stomach cramps and dehydration, which can begin six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

The illness can sometimes cause severe disease, like infection of the urine, blood, bones, joints, spinal fluid and brain. Immunocompromised people and those under the age of 5 or older than 65 are more at risk for severe illnesses.