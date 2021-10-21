Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Video

Why Aamir Liaquat threaten Fawad Chaudhry?

Says my name should not be associated with PTI

Posted: Oct 20, 2021
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Aamir Liaquat Hussain said on Wednesday that he had threatened to slap Fawad Chaudhry, the information minister, because he had ridiculed him by saying that Aamir Liaquat tendered resignation almost every day.

MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain said that he had asked Fawad Chaudhry not to interfere in his matters and. “He [Fawad Chaudhry] avoided making more comments,” Hussain said. He said that he had reminded him that his slap would cost him dearly.

“Because of our mutual friendship and respect, he avoided making further comments,” he said.

He said that the opposition should have come out on the streets much earlier because of rampant price hikes. He said that he was surprised that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was now emerging to protest against high prices.

He insisted that he had resigned from the Tehrik-e-Insaf and now he had no business with the party.

“My name should not be associated now with the PTI,” he maintained.

Criticizing Ali Amin Gandapur for telling people to reduce their food intake, he said that this statement was condemnable and why should people be forced to eat less. “They had voted you to power to eliminate such high prices in the first place,” he said.

Acknowledging that the country was experiencing skyrocketing prices, but resigning was not an antidote to all ills. “All they need to do is reshuffle portfolios,” he said.

The opposition, he said, should have woken up from its deep slumber a long time ago.

Ruling out the possibility of a long march during the upcoming protest campaign by the opposition, Aamir Liaquat Hussain said: “Staging an agitation at this juncture is surprising, to say the least.”

PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt told the host of the TV show that PDM’s protest movement had begun in earnest at the district level. “A decision in this regard was taken at a recent meeting,” she said.

Responding to Aamir’s comments, she said that people had wanted to stage protest a long time ago. “We have just provided them a platform, allowing them to vent their grievances,” she said.

According to her, it was among the duties of the opposition to highlight public problems.

Referring to electoral reforms proposed by the government, she said that the attempt to introduce electronic voting machines was just a bid to manipulate election results. “Because they know the people won’t vote for them again,” Hina Pervaiz Butt said.

This federal cabinet, she said, had as many as 50 members, but the government had so far changed the portfolio of the finance minister four times. “This is the most corrupt government in the country’s history and as incompetent,” she said.

She said that after staging protest rallies at the district level, the plan for a long march would be announced. “It is possible, the government may tumble down because of its own incompetence,” she said.

