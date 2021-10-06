Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazaar?

Comedian Omer Sharif will also be buried here

Posted: Oct 6, 2021
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

As per Omer Sharif’s wish, he will be buried at one of the three graveyards located inside the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi.

The graveyard is less than 10 minutes away from the park where Omer’s final prayers will be offered.

Who else’s is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazaar?

There are three small graveyards in the shrine’s compound:

Other famous personalities who are buried in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine include:

1. Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan

2. Mehmooda Sultana, mother of PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain

3. Shaikh Liaquat, former MQM MNA and father of Aamir Liaquat

4. Prof Karrar Hussain, father of PPP leader Taj Haider

5. Shireen Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah & Fatima Jinnah

6. Khursheed Ahmed, famous Na’at Khawun.

History of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Mazaar

Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mazaar is traditionally and geographically located near Mahadev’s mandir.

The shrine is on a hill while the mandir is in a cave.

Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mazaar has a freshwater spring. It is the same spring that ends at Mahadev’s mandir.

Both, the mandir and the mazaar, share the tradition that they protect Karachi from storms and destruction.

Abdullah Shah Ghazi was buried around the 11th century, so it’s around a thousand years old.

Omer Sharif
 
