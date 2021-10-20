Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

Weather update: Pakistan braces for colder days from Oct 22

A westerly cold wave is likely to enter in the country

Posted: Oct 20, 2021
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Pakistan braces for a cold front, which is likely to bring temperatures down even in the daytime. A westerly cold wave is likely to enter upper and the central parts of the country by October 22, the Pakistan Metrological Department said on Wednesday.

Under the new weather system, the Met Office forecast a colder front entering Pakistan from the northeast and pushing down temperatures as far as Muzaffargarh in southern Punjab.

Rain and thunderstorm with snowfall are expected over mountains near Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Pakpattan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

The new weather system may positively affect crops in the harvesting areas.

 The Met Office issued an alert, warning that fierce windstorms may damage vulnerable structures.

The Met department also forecast downpours beginning from Friday, likely to be accompanied by thunder and possibly hails.

Heavy falls with hailstorms are expected in areas, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, and Sheikhupura.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

