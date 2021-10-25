Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
WC defeat: ‘Not a good time for Pak-India ties’

PM Khan says Kashmir only issue between the countries

Posted: Oct 25, 2021
Posted: Oct 25, 2021

Photo: Twitter/ Imran Khan

It seems like Prime Minister Imran Khan's celebratory mood, after Pakistan's win against arch-rivals India, is here to stay. Addressing a forum in Riyadh, the premiere quipped that post India's defeat Sunday night, it's not a "good time" to talk about improving relations with the neighbouring country. "If somehow we improve our relationship with India — I know after last night's thrashing by the Pakistan team in the cricket match, it's not a very good time to talk about improving relations with India," he said. The premier was speaking at the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum Monday. There's only one issue between India and Pakistan – Kashmir, he highlighted, and it should be resolved like two “civilized” neighbors. The rights of Kashmiris were guaranteed by United Nations 72 years ago, the prime minister said. "Other than this, we don’t have any issue." The PM has invited the Saudi Arabian business community to invest money in the River Ravi Urban Development Project. “If we come together, it will really benefit both the countries." “Pakistan has a great potential to invest your capital,” he said. “Two factors that are the major attractions are the young population and its [Pakistan's] strategic location.” "It will open doors for everyone. This is a great time to invest in Pakistan." Ravi River city, the PM pointed out, will install water treatment plants to ensure that sewerage water is treated and then dumped. The new project will generate $40 billion for the country and create around a million jobs. “We have two of the biggest markets in the world neighboring us,” he told the business community. “Through Afghanistan, we can access the Central Asian markets and then we have excellent relations with China,” he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to stand with Saudi Arabia under any circumstances and promised Pakistan's steadfast support to the kingdom, specially when it comes to security. "Because of the two holy mosques, we are tied to the Kingdom. Second, Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan during the most difficult of times."
