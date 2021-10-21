Watch: Second batch of Green Line buses offloaded in Karachi

BRT is expected to be functional by November end.

Earlier in September, 40 Green Line buses arrived in Karachi.

The 18-meter-long buses have 40 seats and can accommodate 140 people at a time. The imported vehicles are of Euro 3 standards which means that the carbon monoxide emissions from the vehicles are reduced.

The hybrid vehicles will be run on batteries and diesel. They have a special ramp for people with disabilities and the seats installed in them have dual space.

Last month, they were put in action for the first time as an experiment on the Karachi Green Line BRT corridor.

The buses are expected to start running by the end of November.