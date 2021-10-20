Watch: Punjab university starts to produce electricity from solar energy

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has started to produce 2.5MW of electricity from solar energy to fulfill its demand for power.

According to Vice-Chancellor Dr Athar Mehboob, the project was completed in one year at a cost of Rs304 million with the financial and technical support of the Punjab government's energy department.

The university will save more than Rs6,000,000 per month in bills and this comes to Rs70 million throughout the year.

There is a possibility to take forward this project to 10MW in the future.

Load shedding is a major problem especially in Punjab and the university hopes solar energy will help cut long outages.