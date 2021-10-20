Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Watch: Punjab university starts to produce electricity from solar energy

This project cost of Rs304 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has started to produce 2.5MW of electricity from solar energy to fulfill its demand for power.

According to Vice-Chancellor Dr Athar Mehboob, the project was completed in one year at a cost of Rs304 million with the financial and technical support of the Punjab government's energy department.

The university will save more than Rs6,000,000 per month in bills and this comes to Rs70 million throughout the year.

There is a possibility to take forward this project to 10MW in the future.

Load shedding is a major problem especially in Punjab and the university hopes solar energy will help cut long outages.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Punjab, electricity produce, solar energy, Bahawalpur
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Navy intercepts another Indian submarine
Pakistan Navy intercepts another Indian submarine
FATF meeting begins, Pakistan decision not expected before Thursday
FATF meeting begins, Pakistan decision not expected before Thursday
United States announces ambassador for Pakistan after three-year gap
United States announces ambassador for Pakistan after three-year gap
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across Pakistan today
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across Pakistan today
Four airlines served notices for cancelling 383 domestic flights
Four airlines served notices for cancelling 383 domestic flights
Khalilzad steps down as US withdraws from Afghanistan talks
Khalilzad steps down as US withdraws from Afghanistan talks
Bill Gates faces fresh allegations of 'flirtatious' emails
Bill Gates faces fresh allegations of ‘flirtatious’ emails
Imran pledges to transform Pakistan into a model welfare state
Imran pledges to transform Pakistan into a model welfare state
Chaman border crossing opens for an hour
Chaman border crossing opens for an hour
Milad celebrations: camel rally, gigantic tasbih, tons of milkshake
Milad celebrations: camel rally, gigantic tasbih, tons of milkshake
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.