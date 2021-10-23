Waqar Zaka has some advice for Shah Rukh Khan

A number of Pakistani celebrities have spoken up in favour of Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan was denied bail for the second time this week in the highly publicised drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan is facing charges of procuring, possessing and consuming banned substances. He has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since October 8 and several Bollywood celebrities have expressed solidarity with him and SRK.

Waqar Zaka, who is mostly expounding on the dynamics of digital currencies on social media, has come up with a suggestion he thinks can end Shah Rukh’s trials and tribulations across the border.

“Sir, leave India and shift to Pakistan along with your family,” he tweeted, tagging Shah Rukh. Waqar targeted Narendra Modi and blamed the entire arrest episode on his government.

Sir @iamsrk leave India and shift to Pakistan along with ur family – this is bullshit what @narendramodi Govt is doing with ur family , I stand with SKR — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) October 22, 2021

Sadia Khan shared her two cents on Aryan’s detention by calling it “dirty politics” which Aryan is being dragged into for no reason.

Photo: Instagram/Sadia Khan

Simi Raheal believes Aryan is being targeted because he is a “Muslim”.

Photo: Instagram/Simi Raheal

Aryan’s arrest has become one of the most high-profile cases in India. He was arrested on October 2 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

On Thursday, Ananya Panday was called in for questioning by the NCB too. The authority claimed to have recovered a WhatsApp chat from Aryan’s phone that shows that Ananya arranged drugs for Aryan. She reportedly dismissed the allegations as a “joke” when she was shown her “affirmative” reply to Aryan.

There has been no comment from either Shah Rukh or Gauri Khan since the arrest of their son.

