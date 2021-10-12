US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Taliban

The Taliban has said the US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The US State Department confirmed that humanitarian aid was discussed in talks held in Doha. However, the US government still refuses to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban regime.

The Taliban’s statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the Taliban and the US since American withdrawal from Kabul.

The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, went well with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the discussions candid and professional.

He said the Taliban will be judged on their actions, not merely on their words.

“The U.S. delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society,” he said in a statement.

The U.S. statement was less definitive, saying only that the two sides discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.

