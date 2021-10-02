Saturday, October 2, 2021  | 24 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

US official demands action on militants before Pakistan visit

Wendy Sherman will visit Islamabad on October 7-8

SAMAA | and - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks on the situation in Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2021. - (Photo AFP)

A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups ahead of a visit to Islamabad, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan, which has long faced US accusations of playing a double game in Afghanistan where the Taliban swept back to power in August.

 
 
 

“We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction,” Sherman told reporters.

The demands comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Friday that his government was holding talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Sherman said the US wanted all terrorist threats eliminated.

“Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats,” she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan points to its efforts against militants and the thousands who have died in attacks at home, but it has also faced criticism for not doing more to curb Islamist radicals that target neighbour and arch-rival India.

FaceBook WhatsApp
US-Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
US demands action on militants before Pakistan visit, Wendy Sherman,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light Karachi rain today, weather system to move to Balochistan
Light Karachi rain today, weather system to move to Balochistan
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
SBP slaps 100% cash margin on import of 114 items
SBP slaps 100% cash margin on import of 114 items
Karachi receives rain, low pressure system forms Cyclone Shaheen
Karachi receives rain, low pressure system forms Cyclone Shaheen
Petroleum prices jacked up by up to Rs8.82
Petroleum prices jacked up by up to Rs8.82
Russia urges peace as Tajikistan, Afghanistan amass troops on border
Russia urges peace as Tajikistan, Afghanistan amass troops on border
At least 70 Karachi fishing boats missing at sea
At least 70 Karachi fishing boats missing at sea
NAB Chairman to get extension through ordinance
NAB Chairman to get extension through ordinance
Government grants 15-day extension in deadline for filing tax returns
Government grants 15-day extension in deadline for filing tax returns
New guidelines: valid PCR test proof mandatory for air travel
New guidelines: valid PCR test proof mandatory for air travel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.