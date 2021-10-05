Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

US hopes to restart nuclear talks with Iran

New round of discussions could begin by early November

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

US hopes to restart Iran talks but cites 'alarming' nuclear progress. Photo—file

The United States hopes to restart nuclear talks with Iran soon, a senior US official said Monday, while noting “alarming” progress by Tehran on developing nuclear capacity.

“We’re hopeful we can be back in Vienna (for talks) in a fairly short period of time,” the senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Monday that the new round of discussions could begin by early November.

Iran’s nuclear activity will be at the center of talks between US and Israeli national security teams in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and his White House counterpart, Jake Sullivan, will join a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group, which groups representatives from both countries’ diplomatic, military and intelligence agencies.

President Joe Biden who reversed his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States from international negotiations on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions is keen to resolve the standoff diplomatically.

“The path in Vienna for negotiations does remain open,” the US official said. “The Iranians are sending indications to a number of parties that they are preparing to come back to Vienna and of course we will have to see whether they reengage in that process constructively or not.”

Despite Israeli skepticism, the Biden administration believes “very strongly that the diplomatic path remains the best,” the official said.

However, the official said the White House and Israel’s new government agree that Iran has made rapid advances since Trump quit the international effort to monitor Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran insists that it does not seek nuclear weapons, only an energy industry.

“We have a common assessment of the extent to which Iran’s nuclear program has dramatically broken out of the box since the previous administration left the Iran nuclear deal,” the official said.

“The breakout time, meaning stockpiles of enriched uranium and other ways to look at this, it’s gone from about 12 months down to a period of a few months. So obviously that’s quite alarming.”

The official said the United States believes diplomacy will be “the best way to put a ceiling on the program and roll back the gains that Iran has made in recent years.”

However, there is no movement to lifting sanctions and if diplomacy doesn’t work “there are other avenues.”

“We think the onus right now is on the Iranian side,” the official said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Iran, US, Joe Biden, nuclear talks,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Facebook, WhatsApp 'back online' after six-hour global outage
Facebook, WhatsApp ‘back online’ after six-hour global outage
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
I have had enough: Aamir Liaquat on resigning from PTI
I have had enough: Aamir Liaquat on resigning from PTI
Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates
Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates
Fawad: Cell set up to determine facts about Pandora Papers
Fawad: Cell set up to determine facts about Pandora Papers
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, son, accomplices indicted for madrassa student rape
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, son, accomplices indicted for madrassa student rape
Twitterati reacts to worldwide Facebook, WhatsApp outage
Twitterati reacts to worldwide Facebook, WhatsApp outage
Federal board announces annual matriculation result
Federal board announces annual matriculation result
Pandora Papers: All assets disclosed to FBR, says Aleem Khan
Pandora Papers: All assets disclosed to FBR, says Aleem Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.