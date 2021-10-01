Unvaccinated people to face 5 restrictions from today

At least 27.4 million Pakistanis have already visited vaccination centres across the country to receive two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Millions of others have received only the first dose. However, those who were not jabbed for one reason or another, would face a set of restrictions beginning today.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was warning about the restrictions for almost a month. A final decision was announced on Tuesday by Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC.

Under the restrictions that take effect from October 1, unvaccinated people would be barred from five places.

They are prohibited from air travel under the NCOC curbs. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced its own set of restrictions on Thursday.

They would not be allowed to attend weddings or other such gatherings.

Their entry to shopping malls would be banned.

They cannot stay at hotels and guest houses or benefit from other similar services. For example, they are not allowed to dine in at restaurants.

They cannot work at educational institutions, either as teaching or non-teaching staff. Unvaccinated transport staff including drivers would not be allowed to work for schools, colleges, and universities.

Vaccinated Pakistanis

The NCOC data suggests a total of 80 million doses of various Covid-19 vaccines have been administrated to Pakistanis. The 27.4 million Pakistanis who have been fully vaccinated form 12.7% of total population in the country.

For the past few days, nearly a million people are being vaccinated every day.

In comparison, the United States and several European countries have vaccinated over 50% of their population. Turkey has vaccinated 53.7% people.

Covid-19 has claimed 27,729 lives in Pakistan since February 2020, when the first death was reported. At least 1,169,566 people recovered from the infection during the same period.