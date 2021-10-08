Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan

NADRA vaccination certificate will be acceptable in the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The United Kingdom has eased travel restrictions for Pakistan.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated with UK-authorised vaccines won’t have to undergo “mandatory hotel” quarantine upon arrival in the country.

An advisory issued by the UK government Friday said that from October 11, 47 countries will be removed from the red list. Consequently, fully vaccinated passengers returning from these countries will only have to take a test on their second day of arrival in the country instead of mandatory quarantine.

Pakistanis travelers carrying a NADRA vaccination certificate will be allowed to enter the UK. “From 11 October passengers arriving from Pakistan with full UK-approved vaccine will only need to take a day two test in England, no self-isolation required,” tweeted the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

On September 17, the United Kingdom removed Pakistan from its red travel list. Pakistan remained on the red list for over five months. The red list rules required travelers to quarantine at the designated hotels and take a coronavirus test on day 2 or day 8 of arrival.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan UK
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan, UK travel update, UK travel advisory, UK quarantine restrictions, UK travel guidelines
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
New 'White Corolla' gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
New ‘White Corolla’ gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
'Anti-vaxxer' gets testy with chef at Karachi's Test Kitchen
‘Anti-vaxxer’ gets testy with chef at Karachi’s Test Kitchen
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Karachi commissioner calls for quick removal of public complaints
Karachi commissioner calls for quick removal of public complaints
Two ministers, four advisors resign from Balochistan cabinet
Two ministers, four advisors resign from Balochistan cabinet
Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot
Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.