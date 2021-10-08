UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan

The United Kingdom has eased travel restrictions for Pakistan.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated with UK-authorised vaccines won’t have to undergo “mandatory hotel” quarantine upon arrival in the country.

An advisory issued by the UK government Friday said that from October 11, 47 countries will be removed from the red list. Consequently, fully vaccinated passengers returning from these countries will only have to take a test on their second day of arrival in the country instead of mandatory quarantine.

Pakistanis travelers carrying a NADRA vaccination certificate will be allowed to enter the UK. “From 11 October passengers arriving from Pakistan with full UK-approved vaccine will only need to take a day two test in England, no self-isolation required,” tweeted the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

On September 17, the United Kingdom removed Pakistan from its red travel list. Pakistan remained on the red list for over five months. The red list rules required travelers to quarantine at the designated hotels and take a coronavirus test on day 2 or day 8 of arrival.