Two women among four held, 521kg Hashish seized in raid

Man injured in Quetta grenade attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOTO: File

Anti-narcotics authorities arrested four persons, including two women, and seized more than half a ton of high-quality Hashish during a raid near Gadani.

The raid, jointly conducted by Anti-Narcotics Force or ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence, yielded more than 521 kilograms of Hashish and 10 kilograms of opium.

Officials said that the drugs were hidden inside secret compartments in the vehicle.

The raid was conducted after receiving information about the presence of drugs in advance.

A man was injured after an unknown assailant lobbed a hand grenade inside a barber’s shop in the Chaman Housing Scheme in the city.

The injured man, Asadullah Khosa from Sohbatpur in Balochistan, was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Lango has condemned the incident and urged the officials concerned to submit an inquiry report. He also ordered the authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured man.

