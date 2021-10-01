Two suspects granted bail in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case

A Lahore sessions court has granted bail to two men, accused of harassing, groping, and assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

At a hearing on Friday, four suspects were taken to court amid tight security. Bail applications of two men, identified as Shehryar Khan and Arsalan, were approved against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

The bail of Abid and Iftikhar was, on the other hand, rejected. “We have video evidence against the men and want to question them further,” the investigation officer told the court.

Abid and Iftikhar have been sent back to Camp Jail.

The suspects were identified by the TikToker in an identification parade on September 1.

Last month, the police arrested 104 men through geofencing and face matching. On Saturday, the court released 98 men and directed the police to remove case charges against them after the victim didn’t recognise them.

Minar-e-Pakistan incident

On August 14, the TikToker was at Minar-e-Pakistan with her friends for a video shoot for her YouTube channel. She was suddenly attacked by more than 400 men. The woman tried to escape when the guards of the Greater Iqbal Park opened the fence of the gate.

The charged crowd, however, jumped over the fence and surged towards the woman. They clawed and tore her clothes, she said. Some men tried to help but the crowd was overwhelmingly huge, the TikToker added.

The mob also assaulted her friend Amir Sohail too and snatched his cellphone and Rs15,000. They even forcefully took off my gold ring and gold earrings, she said.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media as people present at the site filmed the commotion. They show the woman walking with a crowd behind her before the men surround her. As the scores of men surround her, the woman starts screaming frantically. As the video goes on, a man is heard saying “Azaan ho rahi hai.” The call to prayer had started to fill the air.

Another video showed the men throwing the woman in the air.

The FIR was registered after the horrific footage of the woman being pushed, groped, and thrown in the air went viral on social media.