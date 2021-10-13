Two PCR labs suspended in Islamabad for fake Covid reports

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority or IHRA suspended the services of two PCR labs for preparing fake Covid-19 reports.

IHRA teams carried out inspections of healthcare centres in different areas of Islamabad during the past two weeks.

During the inspections, the team suspended two PCR labs Biogene Lab and Diagnostic Centre and Nimra Diagnostic Centre for preparing fake Covid-19 reports.

IHRA served notices to 38 healthcare centres for different non-compliances, including keeping expired lab reagents, absence of qualified staff and lack of proper waste management system.