Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

Terrorists were trying to enter Pakistan from Kurram area

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: ISPR

Two Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in a cross-border attack in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relation said that the terrorist from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram area on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pakistani forces intercepted them and successfully thwarted the terrorists’ attempt to cross into Pakistan by engaging them.

During exchange of fire, FC’s Lance Naik Asad and Sepoy Asif were martyred. Asad, a native Kurram resident, was 24-year-old and while Asif who hailed from Lakki Marwat was just 21.

On Wednesday, four policemen were martyred in a firing incident at Mianwali Road, Lakki Marwat.

The police said the police van was on a routine patrol near Zainuddin Pump when terrorists opened fire at the vehicle. Four personnel including an Assistant Sub-Inspector were killed in the attack.

Martyred policemen were identified as Yaqoob, Inam, Mustaqeem and Raheem. The bodies were moved to City Hospital.

