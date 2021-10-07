Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Two ministers, four advisors resign from Balochistan cabinet

Jam Kamal in hot water

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Photo: Twitter

The political crisis in Balochistan grew worse Thursday with the resignations of three ministers, two advisors and four parliamentary secretaries from the provincial cabinet.

The dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP went to Governor House to submit their resignations to Syed Zahoor Agha, the Governor of Balochistan.

Sardar Abdur Rehman Khetran, Mir Asad Baloch, Zahoor Buledi while Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri and Akbar Askani have resigned.

In a tweet, Zahoor Buledi said Balochistan CM Jam Kamal had lost its constitutional legitimacy after 15 MPAs, ministers and advisors, out of a total of 40, have parted ways over bad governance in the province.

Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Majin Sheeran and Lala Rashid Baloch have resigned as parliamentarian secretaries.

The BAP members criticized the Balochistan chief minister, saying that Jam Kamal Khan gives no value to his cabinet ministers.

On October 2, Jam Kamal had stepped down as president of the Balochistan Awami Party. He then intensified his efforts to appease dissident members of his own party and held separate meetings with cabinet members and members of the provincial assembly.

He assured them that all their reservations would be addressed. We will resolve all internal differences in an amicable manner, he said.  

They want the CM to resign on “moral grounds” and want to hold a no-confidence motion against him.

