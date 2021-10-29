Four killed, six injured in North Nazimabad petrol pump blast

Reporting by: Aamir Majeed

At least four people were killed and six others were injured in a blast of unknown origin in North Naziamabad on Friday.

DIG West Nasir Aftab confirmed the casualties and attributed the blast to a leaky cylinder.

According to rescue officials, the explosion occurred inside a petrol pump located near Abdullah College, North Nazimabad.

There were unconfirmed reports that a gas cylinder had exploded because of leakage of gas. However, no other officer was immediately available to share details of the incident.

Rangers and Police have cordoned off the area and the investigation is underway.

The injured persons were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

According to doctors at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, four people were already dead when they were brought to the hospital while six were in an injured condition.

A deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Sultan son of Imran.

However, all the injured persons have been identified. They are: Sohail, 35, son of Muhammad Ishaq, Abdul Waheed, 30, son of Mumtaz Ali, Aliya, 45, wife of Humayun, 30-year-old Abid son of Khair Muhammad,

The injured include a young couple 24-year-old Waqar and wife Hurera, 21.

Briefing journalists on the spot, West-Zone DIGP Nasir Aftab said that the blast occurred inside a room in the petrol pump housing electrical equipment.

The room, he said, had a glass door. “The flying shards of glass hit the people at the petrol pump,” he maintained. However, the DIGP claimed that the police had not recovered anything from the blast scene that might suggest that the explosion was because of a terrorist plot. “Personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad are still working to gather evidence,” DIGP told

This is a developing story..