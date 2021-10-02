Saturday, October 2, 2021  | 24 Safar, 1443
Two Indus dolphins rescued, another 11 feared stranded

Dolphins trapped in irrigation canals need human intervention to survive

Posted: Oct 1, 2021
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two rare breed Indus dolphins who strayed into the Dadu Canal in Sukkur were rescued by Sindh Wildlife Department and released back into the Indus River on Friday.

However, another 11 blind dolphins were still reported stranded in irrigation canals.

Adnan Hamid, the deputy conservator of the department, told SAMAA that a seven-hour operation was carried out to rescue the two blind dolphins.

He said that one of the dolphins was 8 years old while the other was 5 years old. He added that the rescued dolphins were released into the Indus River at Keti Mumtaz.

Adnan said a total of 13 dolphins have strayed and entered various canals but two of them have been successfully rescued.

It is common for blind dolphins to stray into irrigation canals where they get stranded due to low water flow and die. They need human intervention to survive, but not all fishermen and villagers show compassion for them.

On August 25 an Indus dolphin strayed into Korai Wah and ended up in a fishing net.

Five fishermen pulled it out of the water, killed it with axe blows, and threw the body into the water.

The 25-year-old female dolphin was approximately 7.2 feet long.

In other cases, villagers have caught dolphins to take home.

Pregnant blind Indus dolphin murdered near Ghotki

Sindh villagers catch Indus dolphin, carry it in a pot

On June 13 in the village of Baqir Unar in Nawabshah, some people were swimming in the canal when they saw a dolphin. They grabbed this baby dolphin and put it in a bucket.

The men first took selfies and videos with the dolphin and then took it with them.

Sindh Wildlife Department regularly investigates such crimes and seeks police help to get the culprit arrested.
