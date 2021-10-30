Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Two officials excluded from Bani Gala meeting on Ulema’s demand

Sources: Govt indicates it is ready to release Saad Rizvi

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021
Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Exclusive reporting by: Naeem Ashraf Butt

Two government officials, including a federal ministers, had to leave a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and leading Barelvi ulema at Bani Gala after the ulema demanded their removal.

The delegation of ulema, headed by Sunni Ittehad Council Chairperson Sahibzada Hamid Raza, arrived at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence to assist the government in breaking the deadlock in talks with the banned militant outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.

The moment the ulema stepped into a hall, with several government officials and ministers already there, they demanded the removal of two senior officials — a federal minister and a religious personality — before starting the discussion.

“We cannot begin the meeting in the presence of these two people,” the ulema reportedly told Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two men then left the room to avoid possible disagreement.

The meeting then started with at least 25 ulema and several officials, including Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, present and lasted for four hours.

According to some sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the ulema for the guarantee that the banned group would not return to Islamabad if demands are accepted.

“This can be guaranteed only by Saad Rizvi, and for that we need to meet him first,” the ulema replied.

A meeting between the group of ulema and TLP’s Saad Rizvi was under way at an undisclosed location on Saturday night.

Sources said that the government has indicated that it was ready to release Saad Rizvi. The ulema were told to ask marchers to return or stop wherever they were until the demands were accepted. “The demand will be accepted according to the rule of law principle,” they were told.

After the meeting, Federal Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri told journalists that the premier is hopeful that a solution will be found soon and that the talks would yield results

Meanwhile, the TLP marchers were waiting for instructions from leaders and had decided to stay in Wazirabad for Saturday night.

MOST READ
