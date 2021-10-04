Twitterati reacts to worldwide Facebook, WhatsApp outage

A massive outage hit major social media applications including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Monday evening impacting hundreds and thousands of people across the world.

Facebook acknowledged the issue on Twitter and assured users that the service will be restored as soon as possible. The company did not, however, reveal the reason behind the disruption.

Meanwhile, Twitter users responded to the outage with some hilarious memes, never leaving a chance to have some fun.

Here are some of our most favorite reactions:

One of the users shared how Professor Sergio from Money Heist would introduce Twitter right now.

Me: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down. Professor: That’s where Twitter comes in.#serverdown pic.twitter.com/YyzO0tgnJT — Chirag Chavda (@mr_chirg_) October 4, 2021

Wondering how Twitter would be feeling right now?

Me running to Twitter to confirm that I am not the only one having issue with Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook#serverdown pic.twitter.com/P3o6BW0M9q — sandipan (@fatherland_88) October 4, 2021

The Amazon Prime – India’s official account has a Bollywood meme for every situation: