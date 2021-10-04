Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Twitterati reacts to worldwide Facebook, WhatsApp outage

Here are some of the memes we loved

Posted: Oct 4, 2021
Posted: Oct 4, 2021

Photo Courtesy: TwitterSupport/Twitter

A massive outage hit major social media applications including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Monday evening impacting hundreds and thousands of people across the world.

Facebook acknowledged the issue on Twitter and assured users that the service will be restored as soon as possible. The company did not, however, reveal the reason behind the disruption.

Meanwhile, Twitter users responded to the outage with some hilarious memes, never leaving a chance to have some fun.

Here are some of our most favorite reactions:

One of the users shared how Professor Sergio from Money Heist would introduce Twitter right now.

Wondering how Twitter would be feeling right now?

The Amazon Prime – India’s official account has a Bollywood meme for every situation:

