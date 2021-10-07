Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake

As many as 20 people were killed after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Balochistan at around 3am Thursday.

Epicentre of the earthquake was near Harnai, Balochistan and its depth was 15km, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

Tremors were also felt in other parts of the province, including Quetta, Pishin, Sibi, Muslimbagh, Killa Abdullah Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman.

PDMA said that rescue teams and heavy machinery have been sent from Quetta.

Levies Force’s rescue teams have also been dispatched for Harnai.

The severely injured will be shifted to Quetta for treatment, DC Harnai said.

Temporary tents have been set up for people whose houses have been damaged, said DC Harnai.

