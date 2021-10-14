Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday

Two rallies will be held till 10pm

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the Chup Tazia processions, which would emerge from Nishtar Park on Friday.

The first will begin at 8am and the second at 1pm and will last till 10pm.

First rally

The first rally would start at 8am from Nishtar Park and will go through Saddar towards Kharadar by 11:30am.

People going to work in the morning should try to use Sharea Faisal. The Numaish and Saddar Dawakhana routes will be closed so the small lane near the Parking Plaza will see a lot of traffic load, can cause traffic jams.

Second rally

The Rizvia Chowrangi in Nazimabad will be closed from 1pm. The second rally will arrive via Lasbela at Teen Hatti and cross the jail’s main entrance to culminate at the Martin Road Imambargah at 10pm.

The Gurumandir-Lasbela-Teen Hatti route will be closed, so people going towards Shershah, Baldia and Bismillah Hotel should take the Gutter Baghicha route.

People in Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and other northern areas of the city should take the route from Gurumandir to Islamia College via University Road to Liaquatabad No10 or use the Gulshan route.

The Old Sabzi Mandi to Dak Khana road is expected to be jam packed so the traffic police are asking people not to use this route.

If people need to travel between Gurumandir and Lasbela or Teen Hatti, they may come across heavy traffic on the Petrol Pump, Nazimabad to Rizvia route.

Karachi
 
