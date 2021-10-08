Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Traffic jam was reported in different parts of Karachi’s South district Friday evening.

Many Karachi residents found themselves stuck in traffic on their way home as people protest at Karachi Press Club.

According to Karachi Traffic Police, the demonstration was staged against the water and power shortage.

Cars were parked bumper to bumper on MA Jinnah Road, II Chunrigar Road, Fawara Chowk, Empress Market and Boat Basin.

The traffic flow on the track between Mauripur Road and Tower was heavily disturbed.

The traffic police said that they are trying to control the situation.

At 7:14pm, Sarwar Shah Road and Din Muhammad Wafai Road are clear for traffic.

At 8:25pm, Google Maps shows severe traffic delays.

At 8:30pm, MT Khan road has been closed for traffic, Karachi Traffic Police tweeted.

The story is being updated.

Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman
Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
