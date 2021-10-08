Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi

Traffic jam was reported in different parts of Karachi’s South district Friday evening.

Many Karachi residents found themselves stuck in traffic on their way home as people protest at Karachi Press Club.

According to Karachi Traffic Police, the demonstration was staged against the water and power shortage.

Cars were parked bumper to bumper on MA Jinnah Road, II Chunrigar Road, Fawara Chowk, Empress Market and Boat Basin.

The traffic flow on the track between Mauripur Road and Tower was heavily disturbed.

The traffic police said that they are trying to control the situation.

At 7:14pm, Sarwar Shah Road and Din Muhammad Wafai Road are clear for traffic.

At 8:25pm, Google Maps shows severe traffic delays.

At 8:30pm, MT Khan road has been closed for traffic, Karachi Traffic Police tweeted.

The story is being updated.